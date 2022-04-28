BTS' Suga and PSY shake a leg in 'That That' song's new teaser, Watch

Global sensation musical band BTS’ Suga and Psy have teamed up together for an upcoming album titled, PSY 9th.

On Thursday, April 28th, PSY's official social media handles dropped the 3rd teaser video of the title song That That from the upcoming album and fans were left stunned as the teaser video also featured the Butter crooner.

In the track’s teaser video BTS’ Suga, who has also produced the song, appeared along with PSY, grooving in style like the protagonist of a western movie.

Both the Gangnam Style singer and the Permission To Dance rapper were seen dressed in cowboy outfits as they dance in the music video, which seems to be set in an Old West-style saloon in the middle of what appears to be a desert.

Psy will release his 9th full-length album PSY 9th on various online music sites on April 29th.