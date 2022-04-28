BTS' Suga and PSY shake a leg in 'That That' song's new teaser, Watch 

Global sensation musical band BTS’ Suga and Psy have teamed up together for an upcoming album titled, PSY 9th.
On Thursday, April 28th, PSY's official social media handles dropped the 3rd teaser video of the title song That That from the upcoming album and fans were left stunned as the teaser video also featured the Butter crooner.
In the track’s teaser video BTS’ Suga, who has also produced the song, appeared along with PSY, grooving in style like the protagonist of a western movie.
Both the Gangnam Style singer and the Permission To Dance rapper were seen dressed in cowboy outfits as they dance in the music video, which seems to be set in an Old West-style saloon in the middle of what appears to be a desert.
Psy will release his 9th full-length album PSY 9th on various online music sites on April 29th.
Alia Bhatt ranks sixth among top ten celebrity Instagram influencers list
Kim Basinger says Alec Baldwin was never ‘emotionally or mentally’ available to talk about daughter Ireland’s...
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are expected to walk down the red carpet at Met Gala 2022
Jack Whitehall recalls a ‘scary’ incident when a guy put him in headlock on stage over a joke
Khloe's short was cropped to a more adequate length prior to her appearance on the show
Joe Rogan shared his views on the ongoing million-dollar lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard