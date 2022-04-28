Kareena Kapoor looks gorgeous in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ challenge, posts reel on IG

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is taking up the latest challenge on the internet from her much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan.

On Thursday, hours after the release of the first song from the highly anticipated film, Aamir Khan Production unveiled the Laal Singh Chaddha feather challenge on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Good Newwz actress dropped a video of herself performing the challenge and captioned it, "This #LaalSinghChaddha filter is just as sweet as the journey I've had while shooting for the film.”

She also urged her fans and followers to take the challenge. “Be a part of the experience and don't forget to tag @aamirkhanproductions #Reels #ReelItFeelIt."

In the posted video, Kareena, 41, is seen blowing feathers, changing the scene from black and white to a colored version in 7 seconds. The newly released song Kahani is heard playing in the background.

Kahani is the first song from Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released today. The song has been sung by Mohan Kannan, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music by Pritam.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks Forrest Gump. The film is slated to release in theatres on August 11. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.