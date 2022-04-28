Aamir Khan unveils first song ‘Kahani’ from his movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Aamir Khan unveiled the first song from his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of Tom Hank's Forrest Gump.

The soulful rendition titled Kahani is sung by Mohan Kannan with beautiful lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music by Pritam.

The Dangal actor released the audio of the song on Radio 93.5 FM as he believes that ‘a song deserves to be heard than just be seen with the help of visuals’

Discussing the song, the 57-year-old actor said, “I truly believe that the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career’s best songs.”

“It was a very intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be center stage but also the music deserves its due credit,” he added.

Concluding the statement, Aamir stated, “I can’t wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into.”

The Advait Chandan directorial, which also stars Kareena Kapoor in a lead role, will hit the theatres in August 2022.







