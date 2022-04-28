Khloe Kardashian suffers awkward wardrobe malfunction ahead of her appearance on a show

 
Thursday April 28, 2022
By Web Desk
April 28, 2022
Khloe Kardashian was left red-faced after awkward wardrobe malfunction resulted in hapless assistant shortening her undergarments with scissors ahead of her latest appearance on TV show.

The reality star, 37,  was preparing for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October when she discovered her undergarments were too long for her chosen outfit - a thigh-skimming white minidress.

In scenes that later featured on new Hulu series The Kardashians, the star is aided by a team of assistants - who come to her rescue with a large pair of scissors.

The short was cropped to a more adequate length prior to her appearance on the show.

Khloé Kardashian  hilariously share the moment with viewers, saying that she had no problem ruining the form-fitting shapewear because of her connection to older sister Kim, who founded the brand.