Photo: Johnny Depp finds a fan in Amber Heard lawyer!

Johnny Depp acting prowess has seemingly inspired Amber Heard's lawyer too!

TikTok has found an old photo of Johnny Depp at a red carpet event being cheered by multiple fans, one of which has a striking resemblance to ex-wife Amber's lawyer, Elaine Bredhehoft.

Although the veracity of the claim is not confirmed, Depp supported are convinced the woman is in fact Ms Bredhehoft.

“Even Amber’s team are on Johnny’s side,” quipped one.

“What if she is purposely doing bad, so that Johnny can win and she actually likes him?” another added.

“I’m convinced she became her lawyer to see him,” a third chimed in.

Those hoping to see Depp prevail felt emboldened by the dubious fan findings. “I cannot tell you how hard I laughed seeing this,” wrote one apparent supporter. “I really hope Amber sees this.”

Depp has sued Amber for defamation after she admitted to being a victim of domestic abuse in an op-ed for the Washington Post.