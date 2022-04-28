With financial help on agenda, PM Shehbaz Sharif embarks on maiden foreign trip to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif embarking on his first visit abroad after assuming the office earlier this month on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. -Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif embarked on his maiden foreign trip to Saudi Arabia Thursday, seeking an additional $3.2 billion financial package from the kingdom amid dwindling foreign reserves.



The premier is undertaking the three-day visit on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

A 13-member delegation comprising Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb is accompanying the premier.

MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, MNA Mohsin Dawar and federal ministers Shahzain Bugti and Chauhdry Salik Hussain are also in the delegation.

Announcing the visit, the Foreign Office said that this would be the prime minister’s first visit abroad after assuming office earlier this month.

"During the visit, the prime minister will have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia. The two sides will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest", said the FO statement.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by a fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem.

"The bilateral relationship is complemented by close mutual collaboration at regional and international fora. Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries", it added.

$3.2b financial assistance

Pakistan has decided to seek an additional package of $3.2 billion from Saudi Arabia to jack up the total facility to $7.4 billion from the existing $4.2 billion during the current visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, top official sources confirmed while talking to The News on Wednesday.

“We are going to request the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to increase the amount of the deposit from $3 billion to $5 billion and double the Saudi Oil Facility (SOF) from $1.2 billion to $2.4 billion, so the total package could be increased up to $7.4 billion during the visit of premier Shehbaz Sharif.”

When one of the top officials of the Finance Division was contacted and inquired about the proposed package from Saudi Arabia, he replied: “We are requesting for deferred payment facility and enhancing the credit extended for forex support."

Pakistan will also make a request for rollover of the existing package of $4.2 billion for one year till June 2023 in order to align it with the IMF programme as Islamabad has already asked the Fund to extend the existing Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for nine months till June 2023 coupled with increasing the size of the programme from $6 billion to $8 billion.

Saudi Arabia had already given $3 billion deposits to Pakistan and an oil facility on deferred payment worth $1.2 billion during the tenure of the last PTI-led regime. The deposits were given in December 2021, while the Saudi Oil Facility (SOF) started in March 2022 and so far, $100 million have been disbursed.

Saudi Arabia had placed stringent conditions on the last package amount of $4.2 billion and linked it to the IMF programme.

The IMF programme is expected to be revived by the end of June 2022 if all things are settled, as Islamabad requires a breathing space for three months period.