Hailey Bieber admits causes of stroke were birth control pills, COVID-19

Hailey Bieber is making a confession about her latest health scare and stroke.

Turning to her YouTube channel, the 25-year-old model confessed that she struggled to speak during the ordeal and was immediately rushed to the hospital by husband Justin Bieber as her face started 'drooping.'

Her clot was a combination of side effects from birth control pills, Covid-19, and a long haul flight, she added.

Subsequent tests diagnosed her with a grade-five patent foramen ovale (PFO) - the largest category of a hole in the heart. The model required instant surgery.

Amid the issue, Hailey suffered from extreme mental health conditions.

"I would get really bad anxiety and my anxiety was making me feel funny," she said.

"It would make my fingers and hands feel tingly, and I just honestly had a really, really hard time."

The actress is now on blood-thinner Aspirin, which gives her further anxiety. She is, however, feeling 'much better'.