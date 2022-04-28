Kim Kardashian ‘sobs’ after Kanye West nabs tapes from Ray J: ‘I’m so emotional’

Kanye West has left Kim Kardashian completely emotional, following his decision to seize all of her intimate tapes from Ray J.

The exchange and incident have been documented on Hulu’s The Kardashians and it features Kanye inside a hotel room with Kim’s momager.



Kanye tells her he had to “get something for Kim” and flew across the country to give Kim this favour.

Kim even reiterated the entire scenario and explained how Kanye handed her a suitcase, and it had a computer and hard drive inside.

“Kanye flew home last night and he came back this morning, and I want to show you guys what he brought me,” she gushed to the film crew.

“He got me all of the [expletive] tape back. And he flew home and he got the computer, and it was on the hard drive. He met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me.”

Kim started sobbing shortly thereafter and admitted to the confessional, “I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from this as much as I can and if I have the power or Kanye has the power to, that is just the most important thing to me. I’m just so emotional because of it. It just means a lot to me.”

However, the rumored second tape turned out to be false and “It was just footage of us at a restaurant, at a nightclub — nothing sexual, nothing weird. So now I can take a deep breath and not worry about this right before SNL, right before the Bar and everything.”