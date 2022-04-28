Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage by ex Jason Sudeikis: ‘This is for me?

Olivia Wilde’s ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis takes her by surprise with custody papers, right in the middle of her promotional presentation at CinemaCon.

According to People magazine, the stage the 38-year-old star was handed a “Personal and Confidential” letter by a woman in the front.

Wilde thought the papers were an unsolicited script and were handed mid-presentation, on stage

Many members of the audience observed the entire exchange and heard Wilde ask, “This is for me?”

She even noted the “very mysterious” nature of it and said she was “going to open it now because it feels like it's a script.”

However, after skimming through she simply added, “Okay, got it. Thank you,” and picked up right where she had left off.

For those unversed, the promotional was for Don’t Worry Darling and many at the event were perplexed whether the handoff was part of the presentation, a scrip, or something more personal.

Sources later explained the contents of the papers and revealed, “Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr Sudeikis.”

This is in reference to the two children Wilde and Sudeikis share, son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 5.

The same insider also gave an explanation, as to the very public incident and alleged, “Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

However, family law attorney David Glass weighed in on the public nature of the issue and admitted that it is “highly unlikely” for Sudeikis not to have known how Wilde was going to be served.

“I talked to every one of my clients to get the information on where could we serve him or her,” he explained.

“We get all that information from them. And if you're going to go to that sort of extreme length to do it publicly, to do it in an embarrassing way, I can't see the client not knowing about it.”

“You're obligated as an attorney to share most things that you're doing with your client,” after all.