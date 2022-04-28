 
Wednesday April 27, 2022
Princess Beatrice meets members of Sweden's royal family

By Web Desk
April 28, 2022

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo met with the members of the Sweden's royal family members

According to reports, the couple met with Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia in the royal palace of Stockholm ahead of the World Dyslexia Assembly.

Princess Beatrice meets members of Swedens royal family


Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew who recently reached an out of court deal with an American woman who had accused him of raping her when she was young.