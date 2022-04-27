Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are not planning to have kids- spills source

Hollywood’s much-adored couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might be planning their happy ever after, but the duo are reportedly not intending to have children together.



The couple recently got engaged for the second time almost two decades after the actor originally popped the question.

It didn't work out the first time around and the pair went their separate ways, with J-Lo having twins Emme and Max, 13, with Marc Anthony.

Ben shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner; Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

However, now they have reunited, they appear to be happy with their own broods and don't plan any further additions.

A source told HollywoodLife: "They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives.

"J-Lo's connection with his kids makes Ben even more certain that this is fate," the insider added.

"They are really trying to make this a blended family and Jennifer Garner finds this to be amazing. She doesn’t mind at all when the kids go over to spend time with their father and J-Lo because it gives her some alone time too, which is so rare for her."

The source added that the singer has a special bond with Ben's youngest child Samuel, who is said to be very much like his dad.

They continued: "She treats all his kids like her own, while always respecting the fact that Jen is their mother. Ben and J-Lo came back into each other’s lives with a full brood of children, and they are so blessed because they are all really good kids.

"They are focusing on raising them to be good adults now and the party of five is enough for them."