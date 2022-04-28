Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will be ‘booed’ at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face the possibility of getting booed by the British public if they return to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex told Hoda Kotb last week that he is still unsure if he will be visiting for the celebrations, even as there have been reports of the Queen extending him and Meghan an invite to appear at the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Royal expert Dustin Larcombe then weighed in on Harry’s statements, saying that it might be possible that Harry and Meghan skip the festivities altogether as they did Prince Philip’s memorial service.

Talking to Closer magazine, Larcombe said: “Even though they need their royal connection, I really don't think they'll return for the Jubilee.”

“I think there's a genuine chance they'd be booed on the balcony, and that risk of humiliation will be too great for them. Harry says a lack of security is holding him back from coming, but I believe that's just an excuse.”

Larcombe also said that if Harry and Meghan have a ‘game plan’ to bring the monarchy plan, they will ‘fail’.

“If part of that plan is to try to bring down the royal family, then they won't succeed, because Harry and Meghan aren't as popular as they'd perhaps hoped, and they aren't always credible," he said.



