Kate Middleton joins forces with Queen’s daughter Princes Anne in new outing

Kate Middleton and Princess Anne are teaming up to highlight organisations working to better maternal healthcare and were spotted on their first royal outing together on Wednesday, reported People.

The royal engagement marked their first-ever joint outing, for which they visited the London headquarters of the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

Both Princess Anne and Kate are patrons of the respective organisations.

According to People magazine, Kate and Anne are scheduled to attend a discussion with healthcare experts and new moms about overcoming the obstacles in maternity care.

For the landmark outing, Kate chose a cream-coloured outfit, with a flowing cream skirt and blazer paired with classic cream pumps to tie the look.

As for Princess Anne, she was seen in a teal dress with a similar hued scarf around her neck.

