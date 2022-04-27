Queen puts health concerns to rest as she leaves Sandringham in recent sighting

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth appeared to be healthy, albeit pensive, on Wednesday, April 27, as she made her way back to Windsor from Sandringham, reported Express UK.

In pictures shared by the outlet, the 96-year-old monarch appeared deep in thoughts as she was driven away from Wood Farm, the cottage where her late husband Prince Philip lived after retiring from his royal duties.

The Queen is said to have stayed at Wood Farm for the past few days, and also celebrated her birthday at Sandringham last week.

She was reportedly driven in a Range Rover to a waiting helicopter, which flew her to Windsor Castle.

Talking about the Queen’s short birthday getaway to Sandringham, royal insiders said that it was a ‘positive step’ as she continues to struggle with health and mobility issue.

One source was quoted by The Mirror saying: “The Queen is taking a well-earned break and will mark her birthday very modestly this year. She feels very at home at Wood Farm and close to her beloved husband and it’s wonderful she was able to travel to enjoy the getaway.”