Helen Skelton revealed she felt ‘isolated’ after moving to France for husband Richie Myler’s career

Helen Skelton dished out her darkest secret about her marital life as she confessed that she was going through 'loneliness' after moving to France for her husband Richie Myler's career.

The Countryfile star, 38. also said she felt 'so isolated' during the move, which took place in September 2015 when Richie switched rugby teams to the Catalan Dragons, who are based in Perpignan, France.



It comes as she confirmed her split from the rugby pro in a shock statement posted to Instagram on Monday.

But the move seemed to have a detrimental effect on the Countryfile presenter - who admitted it was a 'tough learning curve' in a resurfaced interview.

Talking to The Daily Mail's You Magazine in 2018, Helen shared: 'I didn’t speak the language and I felt so isolated that I used to go into the local tourist office just to talk to someone who could speak English.

'The loneliness was crushing even though the French wives and girlfriends would invite me on their nights out, which was kind,' she explained.

During the family's time in France, Helen gave birth to her second son Louis in April 2017 - on the floor of their kitchen.

With Richie in England at the time, the presenter was left to rely on firemen who had arrived but had no experience of delivering a baby, alongside two of Richie's teammates wives.

She told the Mirror: 'I was in France and my husband was in England, and no one made it to me in time'

'So I gave birth with just my three-year-old next to me, repeatedly hitting me on the head with a plastic sword, because he thought we were playing dinosaurs. Terrifying. But I didn’t have a choice, I just had to get on with it.'