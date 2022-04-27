‘Supernatural’ star Jared Padalecki shares health update after terrible car accident

Supernatural actor Jared Padalecki shared his health update with fans after involving in a major car accident.

Earlier, his co-star in the show Jensen Ackles had revealed in a fan convention that the Walker star could not attend the event due to a terrible accident.

He had said, “(Jared) was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive.”

“And not only that, but he’s at home recovering which — the fact that he’s not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car,” Ackles added.

However, 39-year-old actor dropped a message on Instagram for his 6 million followers that he’s ‘on the mend.’

Padalecki wrote, “Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week.”

“I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me,” the actor added. “So grateful for everyone.”







