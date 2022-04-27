Queen’s frail health raises fears of unfair ‘treatment by unsympathetic staffers’

Prince Harry’s famed biographer has stepped forward with a scathing claim about the possibility that Queen Elizabeth is ‘not being treated right’ by courtiers and staff.

Biographer, Omid Scobie offered this remark in response to Prince Harry’s calls about having Queen Elizabeth ‘protected’.

He urged royal fans and citizens to look towards ‘reality’ and how the Queen has been ‘living by herself’ since her husband’s passing.

All to the point where her life is run by “aides, courtiers and household staff”, who have effectively been put in charge of “every aspect of her life.”

According to Express, “While Prince Charles, the Cambridges and others stop by for visits, the people surrounding the monarch on a daily basis—aides, courtiers and household staff responsible for every aspect of her life—are all employees of the royal institution.”

After all, “It’s at the hands of some of these same people that Harry experienced some of his darkest and most distressing moments as a working member of the Firm.”