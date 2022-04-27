Madonna,63, parts ways with boyfriend,28, due to work pressure

Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams have ended their relationship, reports The Sun.

The singer, 63, split with her 28-year-old boyfriend amid her busy work schedule. The couple began their relationship in 2019.

A source told The Sun: "Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split.

"She has a packed schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music and looking after her family, things have been on and off with Ahlamalik for a while. There’s a lot of love but for now they have decided to separate.

“They are still on good terms and there are no hard feelings but they are at different places with their lives, they spent months together on tour and in lockdown, but now he has moved out of her home."

Madonna has not officially announced the news on her social media.