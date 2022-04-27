Amber Heard not a victim of domestic violence, declares police

Amber Heard injury marks are not because of Johnny Depp, says police officer.

LAPD officer Melissa Saenz notes that Amber's face marks were a result of constant crying, and not being hit by a cell phone.

Officer Saenz reached Amber's home while she was still married to Depp with a tip from the actress's friend.

She agreed "Heard was crying, red eyed and was not making eye-contact" when she talked to her and also said that she "saw nothing out of the ordinary" at the penthouse and didn't see anything broken or damaged.

Of her scars, Saenz said: "It does not look like an injury caused by a cellphone [mobile phone]."

The officer added that the marks were "consistent with her crying, her face was flushed."

To further establish the credibility of her statement, the officer shared that she "goes to a lot of domestic violence calls every day" and she had probably "attended around 100 domestic violence cases" before Amber Heard, so she knew what she was dealing with.