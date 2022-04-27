Amber Heard’s lawyer has ‘shocking’ slip up during Johnny Depp cross examination

Amber Heard’s lawyer Adam Nadelhaft goofs up, majorly while grilling Johnny Depp’s house manager Ben King, on the stand.

The lawyer’s blunder during the Fairfax, Virginia hearing occurred when he asked the actor, “You didn’t know what could cause damage to Mr Depp’s hand while you were there on March 8, correct?”

For those unversed, this blunder comes shortly after the actor started getting hit with a series of hearsay allegations, by the same attorney.

The attorney objected to his own question after King’s testimony about a doctor’s visit for Depp’s finger injury.

“Uh, objection, hearsay,” Nadelhaft interjected, according to the court’s records, as well as the New York Post.

At the time, even judge Penney Azcarate bewilderedly questioned, “Wait – you asked the question,” before adding a call for “Next questions.”

Nadelhaft began stammering at this point and shakenly added, “Oh, OK.”

The in-court gaffe ended up forcing giggles out of Depp and his lawyer who seemed amused at the blunder.