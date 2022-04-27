Kim Kardashian thanks Joe Biden

Kim Kardashian on Tuesday thanked Joe Biden after the White House said that the US President is granting clemency to 78 individuals , consisting of three pardons and 75 commutations.
Sharing the White House statement to her Instagram story, the reality TV show star wrote, "Thank you POTUS for recognizing that there are many deserving people inside who deserve a second chance."
The Kardashians star recently branded the US legal system ‘unfair’ when a 26-year-old driver was sentenced to 110 years in prison over an incident that killed four people in 2019.
