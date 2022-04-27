 
Kim Kardashian thanks Joe Biden

By Web Desk
April 27, 2022
Kim Kardashian on Tuesday thanked  Joe Biden after the White House said that the US President is granting clemency to 78 individuals , consisting of three pardons and 75 commutations.

Sharing the  White House statement to her Instagram story, the  reality TV show star wrote, "Thank you POTUS for recognizing  that there are many deserving people  inside who deserve a second chance."

The Kardashians star recently branded the US legal system ‘unfair’ when a 26-year-old driver was sentenced to 110 years in prison over an incident that killed four people in 2019.