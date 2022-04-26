Sajal Aly stuns onlookers with her incredible hair transformation

Pakistan's much adored actress Sajal Aly wowed fans with her breathtaking look in a new haircut.
The Alif diva turned to her Instagram on Monday and shared her stunning picture of her fresh fringe hair cut with fans.
In the shared pictures, the Mom starlet can be seen showing off her new bangs.
Since then fans couldn’t stop drooling over the actress’ new look as she flaunted her million dollar smile.
Fans and fellow stars showered love and praise on her post. Saboor Aly, Mariam Ansari and Sadia Ghaffar also reacted with hearts on her post.
