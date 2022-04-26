‘The Kardashians’ episode 3 teaser features Kim Kardashian's debut on ‘SNL’

The first episode of Hulu’s latest reality series The Kardashians set the ‘biggest series premiere’ record. However, the upcoming episode of the show is set to bring more fun and drama.

On Thursday, a new preview for the third episode of the show has been released, featuring Kim Kardashian gearing up for her hosting debut on the comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live.

In the preview, Kim was seen leaving the Ritz Carlton Hotel in New York City, donning the iconic hot pick outfit for the gig. She was heard saying, 'Today is the day that I'm hosting Saturday Night Live.'

Leaving the dressing room, the fashion mogul tells the camera, 'Alright. It's happening.'

The preview also featured her walking out on stage to deliver her hit monologue to great applause from the crowd at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center.

Moreover, the upcoming episode will also feature the family reacting to Travis Barker proposal for Kourtney Kardashian.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner revealed to Khloe Kardashian that the Blink-182 drummer is planning to propose to Kourtney he wants the whole family there in Santa Barbara, at the end of last week's episode.

Episode 3 of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu this Thursday, April 28.