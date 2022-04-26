Tim Westwood 'strongly denies' allegations of sexual misconduct by several women

British DJ Tim Westwood has ‘strongly’ denied several allegations of sexual misconduct by multiple women, who revealed that he abused his position in the music industry.
According to media reports, the alleged victims have accused the former BBC Radio 1 DJ for his predatory sexual behaviour and unwanted touching in incidents that are said to have occurred between 1992 and 2017.
The allegations have been published in a joint investigation that was conducted by The Guardian and the BBC.
Meanwhile, Westwood, 64, has strenuously denied all the accusations. A spokesperson also told The Guardian that they were completely false.
The seven women, who are all Black, gave detailed accounts to The Guardian. They claimed to have met Westwood through his work. They were aged 17, 19 and 20 at the time of the alleged incidents.
The alleged victims – whose names have been changed – also gave testimony as part of a new 30-minute documentary, Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power.
Westwood worked on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra for nearly two decades from 1994 when he joined to host the first national rap show in the UK.
