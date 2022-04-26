Prince Harry predicted to return to UK after Queen's death

File Footage

Prince Harry can make a sensational return to the UK after Queen Elizabeth dies, a royal author has claimed.

Vanity Fair royal editor Tina Brown, who has also penned a number of royal books including Princess Diana’s biography, said that she believes that Harry moved away from the UK because he was ‘unhappy’ in the royal family.

However, she added that the Duke of Sussex could make a return on one occasion.

Speaking on The New York Times podcast, Brown sensationally claimed: “I think that Harry is going to want to come back when the Queen dies to serve his country.”

She added: “… I think they will find a way to reel him in. And it’s possible that Meghan - maybe they will have a commuter arrangement. I don’t know. I don’t see Meghan ever wanting to go back. She disliked England.”

In the same podcast, Brown also said: “I actually think there is a Harry-shaped hole in the royal family now. And Harry was beloved, actually, by the British people… So, it was actually very, very sad for everybody that it went so wrong.”



