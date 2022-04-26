Queen’s former minister blasts Prince Harry for turning into ‘national joker’

File Footage





Britain’s Prince Harry has been labelled a ‘national jester’ by a former chaplain for Queen Elizabeth, reported The Daily Star.

Reverend Canon Gavin Ashenden spoke out on Harry’s brief visit to the Queen on April 14, and also shared his thoughts about Harry’s interview with NBC News’ Hoda Kotb, in which he said that he wants to ‘protect’ the Queen.

Talking to GB News, Ashenden said of Prince Harry: “I think one of the most interesting things to come out of the news of late is something that we want to laugh about.”

“Every country needs a jester or somebody to make them laugh and I think dear Prince Harry has made himself into our national jester,” he continued.

Ashenden added: “And by coming back and explaining the reason that he doesn't need national security because his grandmother needs his personal protection. That is such a wonderfully grossly idiotic thing to say.”