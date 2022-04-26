Michelle Keegan oozes charm in latest photoshoot: See

Michelle Keegan looked nothing short of a vision in the latest pictures that she posted on Instagram from her recent photshoot.

The Our Girl actress, 34, was branded the 'fittest woman in the world' by fans this after she shared a sizzling bikini snap.

And Michelle's followers remained in awe of the gorgeous star as she took to her social media page to share a few snaps from her Very collection on Monday evening.

"Summer newness," she captioned the series of photos.

In one photo, the star gazed off camera as she posed on some white stars. The actress wowed in bright pink trousers and an equally bright cardigan that showed off a bit of her toned midriff.

Michelle has been collaborating with fashion brand, Very, for a while now and usually takes to Instagram to share her latest stunning collection.

The star also shared a mirror selfie from a garden. She pouted her lips and showed off her summer-ready dress.

Michelle, who is married to Mark Wright, recently shared a jaw-dropping picture of herself in a bandeau bikini.

In the picture, the star looked down at her toes as she posed under a pier at a mystery location.

Sharing the snap on her main feed, the star wrote: “Body at home this morning still in PJs but my mind is here.”

Fans were envious of her toned stomach and her figure and took to the comment section to compliment her.

One follower gushed in the comments section of Michelle’s post: “I mean what can I say, she is just perfection.”

Another typed: “Oh wow this place looks like heaven no wonder your mind is there."

While a further fan branded Michelle: “Fittest woman in world.”