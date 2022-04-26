Cruz Beckham wraps arms around Tana Holding amid PDA-filled outing: pics

FileFootage

Cruz Beckham created a massive buzz around his love life as he cosied up to a mystery girl during a lazy weekend outing in Queen’s Park, London on Saturday.



The 17-year-old's packed-on PDA display with a girl, reportedly model Tana Holding, was spotted just a month after he parted ways with former girlfriend Bliss Chapman.

As per the exclusive picture shared by Daily Mail, the aspiring singer can be seen sitting close to Tana with his armed wrapped around her as they spent their weekend night out with friends.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Chapman’s romance in Cruz’s life lived for almost 18 months. “Cruz and Bliss are both only young but they had been together for quite a while, particularly for two teenagers,” the outlet quoted its source.

“But they decided to end things. The Beckhams loved Bliss, especially Victoria. Cruz's older brothers Brooklyn and Romeo thought it was all lovely too.

“Cruz now has a music career to launch and when the time is right that will mean travelling across the globe,” the outlet added.