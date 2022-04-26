3 Chinese nationals among 4 killed in Karachi University ‘suicide attack’

KARACHI: At least four people were killed including three Chinese nationals in a "suicide attack" on a van inside the University of Karachi near Confucius Institute, Geo News reported Tuesday, citing police officials.



After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.

Sources said that the foreign teachers, onboard a van, were heading towards the department when the explosion occurred. Rangers personnel riding on two motorbikes were escorting the van.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the explosion appeared to be a "suicide blast". He maintained that as per the initial information, a burqa-clad woman might be involved in the explosion.



Sources said that four Rangers personnel were injured in the explosion. The sources said that the personnel were deployed for the security of the van. The condition of the Rangers personnel is out of danger now.



Sindh CM takes notice

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the explosion and directed the officials to reach the scene immediately.

He also directed to shift the injured to Dow University of Health Sciences and provide the injured best medical facilities. The chief minister also sought a comprehensive report from the Karachi Commissioner into the explosion.