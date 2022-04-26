Fans react to Piers Morgan's dig at Meghan Markle as he kicks off his new show

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan has divided fans with his latest performance on his brand new show Piers Uncensored.



Morgan, 57, kicked off his new programme on TalkTV Monday and within minutes had issued a shocking dig towards Meghan Markle.



He opened up his new programme with a scathing monologue, saying: "My mission statement for this show is very simple I'm going to cancel cancel culture, the insidious joyless societal scourge for those most affected by democracy preserving weapons - common sense and truth.

"And that's THE truth, not your truth, and definitely not Princess Pinnochio's truth."



Viewers took to social media to comment on Piers' scathing dig.



One fan said: "4 minutes in to #piersuncensored before there was a dig at Megan. Couldn't help himself."

A second added: "Less than 5 mins in before you get a swipe in at Meghan @piersmorgan, really? #piersuncensored"

While a third penned: "Already loving @piersmorgan new show when speaking about free speech and meghan markle within the first 5 minutes #piersuncensored"

Others were shocked at his commentary, with one adding: "Gosh Piers is really straight to the jugular with his speaking on this show! #piersuncensored"



Another tweeted: "Managed to give it 6mins of my time and had enough and switched off. As expected Piers was still Priers #PiersUncensored"

