Kate Middleton plans to shake up ‘outdated’ monarchy

File Footage

Kate Middleton is planning to ‘shake up’ some ‘outdated’ rules in the British monarchy when she becomes Queen consort alongside husband, Prince William, the heir to the throne.



According to Express UK, the claim came from a well-placed royal insider who commented about Kate eventually assuming a more prominent role in the British monarchy when William ascends to the throne after Prince Charles.

Talking to US Weekly two years ago, a royal source said: “Kate has flourished into a queen-in-waiting in front of everyone’s eyes. The Royal Family could not be more pleased.”

The same insider claimed: “Kate may change some of the outdated royal rules when she becomes Queen consort.”

“She’s also been very present on social media and has gotten comfortable doing TV interviews and virtual chats. She’s keen to continue that in the future as well,” added the source.

The same can be said about her husband Prince William as well, who is also said to be in favour of ditching the monarchy’s old way of ‘never complain, never explain’.