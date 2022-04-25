Tom Brady ventures into fashion, teams up with Kim and Khloe Kardashian’s Business Partner: report

Sports icon Tom Brady has teamed up with billionaire Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian’s business partner to setup his own clothing line, as per reports.

The NFL star, being the husband of a supermodel, is sure to venture into fashion. But it seems like the famous Kardashians might have inspired the success of the Brady Brand.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner launched a fashion label and simply named it ‘Brady’. The label launched on January 12. It was an homage to the iconic jersey number of the quarterback.

To design items for the brand, Brady has reprtedly teamed up with Jens Grede, who is the co-founder and CEO of the company. He has also partnered up with designer Dao-Yi Chow. Chow is the co-founder of the streetwear label Public School New York.

Grede and Brady are reportedly on a mission to make the Brady Brand a success. They want to make it a staple in sportswear and take it to the height of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s Jordan Brand: "We’re just focused on creating the finest sports brand in the world," said the CEO. "That really is the ambition."

Kardashian is one of the biggest names in the fashion industry today. Kim and Khloe Kardashian have revolutionized the entire industry on their own. But they did not do it alone. They also took the help of Jens Grede. He helped their popular Skims brand to become a success.