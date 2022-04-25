Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck continue house-hunting amid Emma Hernan's dating app claims

FileFootage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued house-hunting as the couple appeared unfazed by Emma Hernan’s recent claims.



According to Daily Mail, one of the most popular Hollywood couples was spotted in the exclusive Los Angeles neighbourhood of Hidden Hills on Saturday.

The outlet reported that the Affleck, dressed up in red and white flannel, drove them to search for a suitable mansion in the guard-fated community while JLo sat in the passenger seat.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

The sighting came after Hernan, 29, alleged that she was messaged by the actor on the exclusive dating platform "right before" he got back with his ex Lopez, 52.

She made this claim in the latest series of Netflix's Selling Sunset, with reps for Affleck has since denied that he's been active on the app in recent years.