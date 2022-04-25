Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's appearance at Mark Twain Prize hit by blackfishing claims

FileFootage

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s first public appearance as a couple at Mark Twain Prize has been hit with blackfishing and cultural appropriation accusations.



The 41-year-old colour-coordinated with her beau for the event in Washington on Sunday as she oozed her charm in a black sequined dress.

However, netzines were quick to notice that the Skims mogul flaunted a heavy tan as she sat beside Davidson, whose late father Rob was Armenian, at The Kennedy Center.

Taking to Reddit, the Kardashians fans accused the reality star of blackfishing - a term that refers to someone pretending to be Black or mixed-race.

"White public figures, influencers, and the like [who] do everything in their power to appear Black,” journalist Wanna Thompson coined the term.

"When are we going to pull [Kim] upon the constant blackfishing? She is just unabashedly pretending to be a different race?" one user wrote.

“Her dress is pretty, but she looks really dark. Like chill out on the spray tan,” another fan expressed.