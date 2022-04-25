In pics: Thandiwe Newton walks hand-in-hand with musician Lonr, ditches wedding ring

Hollywood star Thandiwe Newton is painting the tinsel town red with her love for musician Lonr.

The Pursuit of Happyness star was spotted for the first time with her new flame walking hand-in-hand amid reports of her separation from husband Ol Parker.

The 49-year-old on Saturday put on a very public display of affection with the California native, as she stepped out without her wedding ring.

Award-winning actress kissed the R&B star, 25, in public as speculation mounts that her marriage is over.

Earlier, Thandiwe left fans stunned by reports she had called it quits with film director and screenwriter Ol Parker, 24 years after they wed.

It has been reported she is set for a stint in rehab and on Saturday revealed she was in the hospital with an injury to her foot.

Thandiwe has yet to speak about the split claims, but her bond with Lonr, real name Elijah Dias, paints a clear picture.

However, the embattled actress was dressed in a green print fleece, khaki cargo trousers, and a bucket hat.

For the unversed, at 25, Lonr is only a mere four years older than Thandiwe and Ol's eldest child, their 21-year-old daughter Ripley.

Lonr told The Post that all parties involved were focused on the welfare of Thandiwe's children when approached for comment on the new relationship, explaining:

'From the relatively short time I've been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children. That's all I care about right now.'

