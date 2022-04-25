Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler throws shades on Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler recently threw a shade on the Blink-182 drummer and his ties with Kourtney Kardashian during a live video on Instagram.

The 41-year-old model insisted that she ‘doesn’t follow' the couple saying that she has ‘no relationship’ with the Kardashians.

Taking to the Facebook-owned platform on Sunday, Moakler said, “I don't have any relationship with the Kardasians or Kourtney.

"I just did an interview about my ex and Kourtney and I was just wishing them all the best and I'm glad they're happy,” she added.

"Their relationship really isn't any of my business, so I stay out of it,” Moakler expressed.

While talking about her two kids she shares with Barker, “I don't follow it, I don't know what's going on with them so I can't really answer your questions.”

“I'm really too busy just focusing on my own and hopefully getting into my own relationship eventually,” she said.