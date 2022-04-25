Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler throws shades on Kourtney Kardashian 

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler recently threw a shade on the Blink-182 drummer and his ties with Kourtney Kardashian during a live video on Instagram.
The 41-year-old model insisted that she ‘doesn’t follow' the couple saying that she has ‘no relationship’ with the Kardashians.
Taking to the Facebook-owned platform on Sunday, Moakler said, “I don't have any relationship with the Kardasians or Kourtney.
"I just did an interview about my ex and Kourtney and I was just wishing them all the best and I'm glad they're happy,” she added.
"Their relationship really isn't any of my business, so I stay out of it,” Moakler expressed.
While talking about her two kids she shares with Barker, “I don't follow it, I don't know what's going on with them so I can't really answer your questions.”
“I'm really too busy just focusing on my own and hopefully getting into my own relationship eventually,” she said.
Donald Trump called Prince Harry a ‘whipped’ man.
The Mark Twain prize is named after novelist and essayist Samuel Langhorne Clemens, better known by his pen name, Mark...
Sources analyze Rihanna, A$AP Rocky’s behaviour during their first-ever date since the shocking arrest
Kate Middleton is also tipped to be the next Colonel of the Grenadier Guards after Prince Andrew stripped of key royal...
Bharti Singh treated her fans with the first glimpse of her baby boy
Jennifer Lopez oozes charm in the latest pictures on social media