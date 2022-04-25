Ed Sheeran surprises young fan who battled cancer with a sweet video message

Ed Sheeran sent a special video message to a young teenage fan who listened to the singer's songs as a form of therapy while he battled with a rare form of cancer.

The Shape of You singer’s melodies helped little Harry Hunter, who had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia at age 9, during his days at the hospital.

The 31-year-old singer surprised Hunter with a video message as he recovers from the deadly disease according to a report by Nine News.

Sheeran said in his heart warming video, "Hey Harry, Ed Sheeran here."

"I heard you were a fan of my music so I wanted to make a video for you," the global music sensation added in the visuals.

He expressed his gratitude for the young fan’s love, saying, "Thank you for being a great fan and lots of love.”

Hunter reacted to the lovely tribute, "It was quite surreal."

The report revealed that Hunter’s mother Tash wrote a letter to the singer to thank him for his music.

It explains that Hunter had to learn to walk again at a very critical stage of cancer as he had to spend 15th months in a wheel chair. During this time that he was bedridden, hunter arranged sing-a-longs with the hospital nurses to pass the difficult phase of his life.