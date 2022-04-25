Jennifer Lopez stuns in figure-hugging red minidress: See

Jennifer Lopez has raised the temperature on the internet as she flaunted her perfectly toned legs in a red minidress.



The Get Right singer soared temperatures in a sultry figure-hugging minidress as she arrived at Craig's in West Hollywood on Saturday.

The 52-year-old actress and singer, who was dressed to the nines paired the gorgeous red ensemble with thigh-high Christian Louboutin's black leather boots.

The Marry Me actress accessorized her sizzling look with a chic black and white box Chanel purse slung across her shoulder.



The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer wore her brunette tresses parted in the middle and cascading down her shoulders in loose curls.

The star added more bling to her outfit with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a diamond bracelet, and a multitude of rings.

As for glam, the beauty sported smokey eyes and voluminous lashes, along with a hint of blush on her cheeks.

Meanwhile, JLo took to her Instagram to share a sizzling photo, captioning it: "Girls night out."



