Monday April 25, 2022
Johnny Depp starts following Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' co-actor on Instagram

By Web Desk
April 25, 2022
Johnny Depp starts following Amber Heards Aquaman co-actor on Instagram

Johnny Depp has amassed more than Jason Momoa 13 million followers on Instagram.

The actor is following only a handful of people including a few celebrities.

Prominent among those who the actor was following on the Facebook-owned app were Robert Downery Jr, Salma Hayek, rapper Snoop Dogg and TV show host Ellen DeGeneres.

The Hollywood star recently started following Jason Momoa, who is Amber Heard's "Aquaman" co-star.