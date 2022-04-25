Prince Harry, William have ‘explosive mood swings’ like Princess Diana: Insider

Prince William and Prince Harry are both said to display extreme mood swings that can often turn explosive, which their father, Prince Charles, likens to a trait of their other Princess Diana, a royal author has claimed.
According to royal author Robert Jobson, who has written and researched extensively about the royal family, claimed in a new piece for The Daily Mail.
Jobson wrote: “To this day, Charles admits he often finds it difficult to gauge both William and Harry’s occasionally unpredictable moods.”
The author then quoted a former courtier, writing: “'They both have quite extreme mood swings, just as Diana did,' said a former courtier. "She could be your best friend one minute and the next your worst enemy.”
According to reports over the years, Prince Charles had to see a therapist for about 14 years during his volatile marriage to the late Princess Diana, who was said be ‘fiery and independent’ with ‘sudden mood swings and explosive rages’.
