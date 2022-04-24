Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ release date

Bollywood hit duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are coming back together in the new film, titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is making his directorial comeback with the upcoming film, announced the release date on his social media handle.

The upcoming film, which also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles, is set to hit the theatres next year on February 10.

Unveiling the release date, KJo posted a gorgeous selfie with the film’s lead pair and wrote a fun poem that read, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi!”

Praising the Gully Boy famed pair, the Koffee With Karan host wrote, “Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!"

Take a look.



