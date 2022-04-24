Taylor Swift celebrates Record Store Day 2022 with limited edition vinyl 

Pop star Taylor Swift is celebrating Record Store Day 2022.
The Folklore singer, who was announced the first-ever global ambassador for Record Store Day, turned to her Instagram handle on Saturday and marked the occasion with a special limited release on vinyl.
The 32-year-old singer also gave a special shout-out to Nashville-based indie music retailer Grimey’s New and Pre-Loved Music.
In her Instagram Story, the Blank Space singer said she is "honored to be this year's Global Ambassador and glad we get to celebrate these sacred and important places now more than ever."
The star released a two-sided 7-inch clear vinyl record containing two versions of her song The Lakes from her 2020 album Folklore. Only 10,000 copies of the vinyl are available.
Other artists releasing special-edition vinyl recordings to mark the occasion include Madonna, Blondie, Mariah Carey, Childish Gambino, the Foo Fighters, and Kacey Musgraves.
Kris Jenner made a joke in reference to Will Smith's controversial Oscars slap during Blac Chyna's defamation trial
Julia Fox sends internet into a meltdown with her recent picture on social media
Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for 'Bawaal,' which is scheduled for April 2023 release
'I used to wake up thinking, 'What trouble is my skin going to get me into today?' shared Tan France
'Cristiano Ronaldo's partner always said her children come first and she will give the baby girl all her love'
Blake Lively wowed fans with her sizzling snaps as she stepped out for pal Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday bash