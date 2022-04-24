Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seen first time after rapper's arrest

FileFootage

Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky got snapped on Saturday for the first time after the rapper's arrest in connection with a November 2021 shooting in Hollywood.



As per Daily Mail, the parents-to-be, who were recently hit by a ‘nightmare scenario’, took out a moment to spend a lowkey weekend with each other.

The couple was spotted taking an evening stroll with their arms linked while continuing to leave onlookers jaw-dropped with their fashion A-game.

The Umbrella hitmaker wore a white shirt and a black jacket which she left unbuttoned to flaunt her blooming baby bump.

RiRi matched her top with a sequined pair of black shorts before completing her look with open-toed heels.

The 33-year-old rapper, who was recently released on bail bond of $550,000, sported a dark grey hoodie and a matching pair of jeans.

Los Angeles police arrested the rapper at the airport with the help of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Rihanna was there when Rocky was arrested and has been crying non-stop,” a source claimed to The Sun.

“She's heavily pregnant and these are very serious accusations, it's a nightmare scenario for her,” the source added.