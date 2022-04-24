Amitabh Bachchan BREAKS the internet with his latest seflie

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has sent the internet into a meltdown with his latest selfie on social media.



The Jhund actor recently treated the viewers with a super fun selfie on his Instagram and gave a glimpse of his work routine and we cannot take our eyes off.

In the super-zoomed selfie, Amitabh’s handsome face looked just too good. He had his specs on and headphones on his head. Along with the dapper selfie, Big B penned down his work-day schedule. He also revealed the beat to which he was grooving to.

He wrote, “… driving to work .. 6 am .. Salif Kieta on ear .. the vibes the rhythm the beats on loop - AFRICA !!! Ready to jump out and Zumba.” The picture was an instant hit and fans from all over loved the fun post. Daughter Shweta wrote, “Looking sharp”.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh was recently seen in Jhund in the role of a football coach. The film was helmed by Nagraj Manjule. His performance in it was loved and the film received a lot of love from critics.

Besides this, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. It seems to be a packed year for Big B who also has Goodbye in his kitty. In Goodbye, we will see Big B alongside South sensation Rashmika Mandanna.