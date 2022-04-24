Prince Charles bizarre toilet demands unveiled by ex-butler

Prince Charles eccentric side of personality is being unearthed by author Tina Brown.

In her book out next month, Ms Brown shares that the Prince of Wales sends his“bed, furniture and even pictures” a day before he intends to travel.

He is also very particular about orthopaedic bed, lavatory seat and Kleenex Velvet lavatory paper.

In the documentary Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm, Diana's former butler Paul Burrell revealed: “His pyjamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid. He has his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning.”

Prince of Wales royal chef Darren McGrady also shared how Charles wants a proper breakfast every morning.

Darren McGrady said: "The instruction was to put two plums and a little juice into the bowl and send it into him for breakfast. I'd send in two plums and he would take one so it would come back out after breakfast and I'd put the other plum back into the jar and save it.

"One morning I thought, 'ok, he only eats one for breakfast,' so I only put one plum into the bowl and sent it out into the dining room. The attending [waiter] came through and said, 'can His Royal Highness have two please?' So I had to keep sending two in every morning."