Prince Charles makes Kate Middleton, Prince William very happy

Prince Charles surely made his son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton very happy with sweet birthday wishes for his grandson Prince Louis.



The royal family marked the fourth birthday of Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on Saturday.

Kate Middleton took to official Instagram handle and shared sweet photos of the young prince to wish him a very happy birthday.

The Clarence House reposted the photo of Prince Louis with sweet birthday wishes from Prince Charles, the heir to British throne.

Prince Charles message reads: “Happy 4th birthday to Prince Louis!” followed by birthday cake emoticon in the caption of the photo.

The sweet message of Prince Charles will surely make Prince William and Kate Middleton very happy.