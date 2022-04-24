Queen Elizabeth all set to cuddle Lilibet, Archie on her Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 96 on April 21, will likely embrace her great-grandchildren Lilibet and Archie in weeks as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being reassured about security arrangement for the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.



The Sun, quoting Daily Mail, reported that the Duke of Sussex may return to UK with Meghan Markle and their children for Queen’s Jubilee following the security assurance.

According to the report, the ‘hybrid’ security model is now likely to be offered to Harry and his family during their UK visit.

Now, royal fans are convinced that Queen will finally meet Archie and Lilibet after security assurance as Prince Harry and Meghan had 'made a promise' to her during their cordial meeting at Windsor earlier this month.