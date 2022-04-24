Bella Hadid shares childhood picture with Gigi Hadid on sister's 27th birthday

 
Sunday April 24, 2022
Gigi Hadid is celebrating her 27th birthday

By Web Desk
April 24, 2022
Bella Hadid on Saturday sent birthday greetings to her elder sister Gigi Hadid on her 27th birthday.

Taking to Instagram stories, the supermodel shared multiple pictures with her sisters and wrote, "Happy Birthday o my Princessa."

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid are the sisters of model Anwar Hadid, the former boyfriend of British singer Dua Lipa.

Gigi Hadid is a mother of a daughter from her former boyfriend Zayn Malik.