Bella Hadid shares childhood picture with Gigi Hadid on sister's 27th birthday

Bella Hadid on Saturday sent birthday greetings to her elder sister Gigi Hadid on her 27th birthday.
Taking to Instagram stories, the supermodel shared multiple pictures with her sisters and wrote, "Happy Birthday o my Princessa."
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid are the sisters of model Anwar Hadid, the former boyfriend of British singer Dua Lipa.
Gigi Hadid is a mother of a daughter from her former boyfriend Zayn Malik.
Megan Fox dubs Machine Gun Kelly 'most unique human' after red carpet snub
Kim Kardashian was spotted attentively ‘taking notes’ amid the Blac Chyna lawsuit
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz took their wedding vows in a million-dollar nuptial ceremony
Ronaldo and Georgina posted the first photo of their newborn baby on Friday
Tiffany Haddish says she is back on the dating apps as she discloses the must-haves she'd want in her partner
Hilarie Burton announces the launch of her and Jeffery Dean Morgan's new business of alcoholic drinks in honour of his...