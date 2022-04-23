Kim Kardashian channels her inner lawyer during Blac Chyna's lawsuit 

Kim Kardashian made most of her time inside the courtroom amid the Blac Chyna lawsuit as she was spotted attentively ‘taking notes’ of the trial.
The Skims mogul who has recently cleared her baby bar exam in December, reportedly channelled her inner lawyer while closely observing the trial on Wednesday.
According to The Sun, "Kim was taking detailed notes on a large pad throughout the case.”
"The family left the courthouse discreetly through a private exit. They all looked very stoic,” the outlet’s reporter described.
"Kim was dressed in a beige blazer and trousers with white sneakers,” the publication added.
The 41-year-old reality star also arrived in court on Thursday as she oozed her charm in a black pinstripe blazer and matching trousers.
Kim reportedly completed her looks with white sneakers.
After achieving a milestone, Kim revealed that she could pass the exam after failing it three times in two years.
