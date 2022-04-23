Inside Barack Obama’s daughter Sasha Obama's love life

Barack Obama’s daughter Sasha Obama, 20, is making headlines after she was spotted hanging out with her boyfriend Clifton Powell Jr.

The second born of the former President of the USA is reportedly dating the 24-year-old son of actor Clifton Powell.

Michelle Obama spilt the beans:

The couple recently turned heads amid their casual stroll around Hollywood after the former First Lady Michelle Obama confirmed their romance.

“They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home,” Michelle told Ellen DeGeneres on her show. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."

Sasha, who recently moved to Los Angeles last August after eyeing a course at USC, is going out with a former basketballer.

Clifton, who is currently working as a video producer, met Sasha at her university and reported to Daily Mail.

Well-off Parents:

He’s the second child of Clifton Snr. and Kimberly Powell, spending most of his life in a luxurious Ladera Heights home – usually regarded as the Black Beverly Hills.

In addition to having a famous dad, Clifton also looks up to his mother who is a successful businesswoman who runs an interior design company, whateverUneed Designs. She also owns a catering company called Chef Kim.

Independent Sister:

Clifton’s sister Maya, on the other hand, is a 29-year-old independent woman who runs her own braiding beauty business, Suga Honey Glam Incorporated.

Early Education:

Clifton went to a private institution Village Christian High School in San Fernando which charges around $28,340 annually.

Basketball Scholarship:

Back in 2016, Clifton’s proud dad took to Facebook to brag about his son signing a basketball scholarship.

"Check out Clifton Powell Jr god is good he is officially signed to a full four bball scholarship to the University Of California At Santa Barbra [sic] !!!!!!!!!" he wrote.